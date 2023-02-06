EduMin Deca and French Ambassador Auer discuss expanding network of bilingual high schools

Strengthening cooperation in the area of bilingual education through the expansion of the bilingual high schools network, the training of teaching staff and trainers were some of the topics which Minister of Education Ligia Deca and French Ambassador Laurence Auer tackled on Monday.

Other topics were aimed at the possibilities to relaunch cooperation in the area of professional and technical education, with a better involvement of the French economic operators present in Romania, the identification of concrete solutions regarding the methods of certification and recognition of the language skills acquired by pupils, in accordance with European recommendations, after taking the tests of Baccalaureate in two foreign languages of international circulation.

Moreover, also discussed was the identification of new topics of common interest in the development of cooperation in the higher education area, "better promotion" of French-speaking university specializations in Romania, including on the portal https://studyinromania.gov.ro/. AGERPRES