EduMin Deca says some 420,000 beneficiaries of Healthy Meal school program expected this year

inquamFOTO/Octav Ganea
Ligia Deca

EduMin Deca says some 420,000 beneficiaries of Healthy Meal school program expected this year

Education Minister Ligia Deca said on Monday, while on a working visit to Prahova County, that the number of the Healthy Meal school program beneficiaries will be around 420,000 this year, more than double compared to 2023.

"The Government Decision was adopted at the end of last week for the establishment of the national Healthy Meal program, with a budget of RON 1,139,000,000. Today, the Minister's Order with the relevant criteria was also signed, and proposals for completing the list of the participating schools are now expected, because the 450 schools included last year in the national program will be kept in place, but their number will be supplemented to 1,000; after we receive the proposals from the inspectorates, another Joint Order will be issued together with the Agriculture Ministry with the list of schools, and then the Government Decision with budget allocations," Ligia Deca told a meeting with the directors of the schools in Prahova County.

"There's an important increase in the number of beneficiaries. Whereas last year we had around 180,000, this year we expect approximately 420,000, so more than double, and further on we want to reach one million beneficiaries in order to generalize this program," the minister pointed out.

