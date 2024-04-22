Eight Sibiu International Theater Festival shows already sold out

The organizers of the 31st Sibiu International Theater Festival (FITS) announced in a release on Monday that eight shows are already sold out, which proves the public's "unprecedented interest" in this cultural event.

FITS president, actor Constantin Chiriac, says that this "is a historic moment" for the festival.

The shows that sold out after the first weekend are: A Few People Away From You - directed by Radu Afrim, a co-production of the National Theatre in Bucharest and the 'George Cosbuc' Bistrita Cultural Center (June 23); The Whale - the show staged by Andrei Hutuleac at the Metropolis Theater (both the June 29 and June 30 performances); Caligula - signed by Ukrainian director Ivan Uryvskyi (two performances, on June 25 and 26); Les murmures de l'âme / The Whispers of the Soul - starring French actress Isabelle Adjani (June 26); Cafe Bonheur - written and directed by Matei Visniec in Portugal (both June 28 performances); Summer Solstice Night...The Last Dream of Humanity - by Japanese director Kazuyoshi Kushida (June 22); all three performances with In the Solitude of Cotton Fields featuring actors John Malkovich and Ingeborga Dapkunaite (on June 26, 27 and 28); as well as both performances with Silviu Purcarete's Faust (June 29 and 30).

Very few seats are still available for The Scarlet Princess, Carmen, the flamenco dance show Nocturna, Accumulations, Waiting for Godot, or The Awakening - the world premiere signed by Pippo Delbono.

The public is encouraged to also seek out the rich offer of online shows, such as Caligula, or the Madrigal Choir's FITS 2024 opening and closing concerts, the Barcelona Flamenco Ballet Company's presentation of Carmen, or the Afrique en Cirque show by circus company Kalabanté.

This year's edition of the Sibiu International Theater Festival runs between June 21 and 30 under the banner FRIENDSHIP and schedules over 800 indoor, outdoor and online events.