eJobs Romania records 70 pct increase in turnover in first half of 2021

The eJobs Romania recruitment platform registered a turnover of over 5.5 million euros in the first half of this year, up by almost 70% compared to last year, according to a company statement transmitted agerpres.

"We are closing the first half of the year with a turnover of over 5.5 million euros, up almost 70% from last year. This development does not necessarily come as a surprise because 2020 has been a year of sacrifice for everyone. The good news is that we have already managed to exceed by about 10% the results related to the first 6 months of 2019, which was a very good year for the recruitment market and, implicitly, for us as well. As regards the market share, eJobs continues to hold over 50% of the local online recruitment industry," said Bogdan Badea, CEO of eJobs Romania.

The evolution in 2021 was generated both by the monthly increase in the number of new jobs posted on the platform, and by the related services, which were, this year, requested at a higher level than in previous years.Currently, approximately 5% of the company's monthly turnover is made from non-core services, such as digital performance campaigns run for customers on the platform.June and May were this year's best months, and June is the second best month in the history of eJobs, after January 2020. For each of these months, more than 35,000 new jobs and approximately 1.1 million job applications were registered. Since the beginning of the year and until now, over 170,000 new jobs have been posted on eJobs.ro, for which there have been 7.1 million applications.At the moment, almost 36,000 jobs for Romania, but also abroad, are available on the www.ejobs.ro platform.Launched in 1999, eJobs is the first recruitment platform in Romania and the leader of the local market. Since 2012, it has been part of the Ringier AG group, an international media company located in Zurich, Switzerland. More than 2 million unique users use the services of the eJobs.ro platform every month, and 7,000 CVs are updated daily.