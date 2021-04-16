Eleven counties in COVID-19 red zone, with over 3 cases per 1,000 population; Bucharest at 5.47

As many as 11 counties in Romania are in the COVID-19 red zone, as their 14-day COVID-19 cumulative rates exceed 3 cases per 1,000 population, with Ilfov County yet again reporting the highest rate, at 6.33 according to data released on Friday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force.

In Bucharest, the rate fell to 5.47 cases per 1,000 population from a previous 5.75.

Also in the red zone are the counties of Cluj - 5.54; Brasov - 3.90; Hunedoara - 3.86; Timis - 3.76; Alba - 3.50; Arad - 3.34; Constanta - 3.28; Bihor - 3.22, and Sibiu - 3.13.In the yellow zone, meaning a rate of between 1.5 and 3 per 1,000 population, there are 26 counties, including Covasna - 2.92; Galati - 2.90; Teleorman - 2.86, and Valcea - 2.75.There are five counties in the green area, meaning a rate of less than 1.5 cases per 1,000 population: Suceava - 0.84; Gorj - 0.96; Maramures - 1.00; Vaslui - 1.29, and Harghita - 1.40.According to GCS, the most newly confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection from the previous reporting are in Bucharest - 571, followed by the counties of Cluj - 241, Constanta - 150, and Iasi - 128.The fewest new cases were registered in the counties of Gorj - 10, Maramures - 13, and Valcea - 22.Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rose by 3,264 in the last 24 hours.