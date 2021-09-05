 
     
Eleven COVID-19 deaths in Romania in last 24 hours

Another eleven Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are reported dead in the last 24 hours, according to data released on Sunday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force.

No previously unaccounted deaths were reported.

According to GCS, these are five men and six women hospitalised in the counties of Bacau, Botosani, Calarasi, Dambovita, Dolj, Timis,Vaslui, and Bucharest City, Agerpres informs.

As many as nine of the recorded deaths were in patients with comorbidities, and two deaths had no comorbidities.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 34,689 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.

