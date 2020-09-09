Eleven tradition keepers honored as Living Human Treasure

Eleven Romanians were recognized as keepers and transmitters of intangible cultural heritage and awarded the title of Living Human Treasure following the 2020 session of the dedicated program.

According to the Ministry of Culture, "in accordance with the provisions of Law No. 26/2008 on the protection of the intangible cultural heritage, as well as with the Regulation for the award of the title of Living Human Treasure approved by Order of the Culture Minister No. 2.609 / 10.02.2020, the National Commission on Safeguarding the Intangible Cultural Heritage, a specialist body of the Ministry of Culture, has decided to grant the honorary title of 'Living Human Treasure' to 11 persons who preserve and pass down intangible cultural heritage."

The recipients of the title are the following:

* Ana Bodescu - traditional costume (clothing manufacturing), Salva commune - Bistrita-Nasaud County;

* Ion Creteanu - spirituality (singer - traditional vocal music), Craiova - Dolj County;

* Maria Dulau - spirituality (singer - traditional vocal music), Biia village - Alba County;

* Alexandrina Olguta Filip - traditional costume (clothing manufacturing), Cezieni commune - Olt County;

* Eugen Gavrila - wood craftsmanship, Loman village - Alba County;

* Stefan Harabagiu - spirituality (dancer), Jilavele commune - Ialomita County;

* Petre Masala - spirituality (dancer, Calus ritual dance performer), Stolnici commune - Arges County;

* Marius Mihut - wood craftsmanship (builder of musical instruments), Cihei village - Bihor County;

* Ioan Moldovan - spirituality (dancer), Berchies village - Cluj County;

* Ana Neamtu - spirituality (singer), Cut commune - Alba County;

* Florin Nicolae Poenariu - traditional artistic crafts (icon painter), Laz - Alba County.

The "Living Human Treasure" program implemented by the Ministry of Culture through the National Commission on Safeguarding the Intangible Cultural Heritage is aimed at safeguarding, preserving and passing down the intangible cultural heritage by identifying and providing national recognition to the creators and keepers of traditional values who, through their talent and effort, prove an exceptional performance, being able to also relay a certain element of intangible heritage in an unaltered form and manner, thus contributing to maintaining its viability in the communities.