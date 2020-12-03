Emanuel Gyenes to take on 2021 Dakar Rally

Satu Mare-born biker Emanuel Gyenes will participate in the 2021 Dakar Rally in what will be his eleventh time in this competition. Gyenes seeks to finish on the podium in the Malle Moto class and in the general ranking's top 30, a release informs on Thursday, according to AGERPRES.

"Emanuel Gyenes is already a legend of the Dakar Rally and at the beginning of next year he sets off for the eleventh time in the world's toughest enduro competition. Just like in 2020, the Satu Mare-born motorsport athlete competes in the Malle Moto category, in which the participants get no technical assistance. Autonet Motorcycle Team rider Emanuel 'Mani' Gyenes has already entrusted his motorcycle to the crew of the ship that will take the vehicles of the competitors to Jeddah - Saudi Arabia, the starting point of Dakar 2021. The technical checks will take place here between January 1 and 2. Mani will take off for the Red Sea port on December 27, as he'll have to spend two days in isolation and also take a Covid-19 test. The start of the rally is scheduled for January 3," the cited source states.

"I am very happy that I'll be able to take the start in the 2021 Dakar Rally, because I thought I would miss this edition due to the injury I sustained in June. However, the recovery went well and I became increasingly optimistic. The ultimate test for me was the Red Bull Romaniacs race, at the end of October, where not only did I manage to finish without any serious incident, but I also won the Iron class I was competing in. This experience was the decisive factor for my decision to participate in the Dakar event. Of course, my state of health was not the only element that allowed me to travel to Saudi Arabia, another extremely important aspect was the support of my sponsors: Autonet, Varta, Vectra Racing, Schlemmer and KTM Center," Gyenes said.

Mani Gyenes will set off in his eleventh Dakar Rally adventure with competition number 29 and riding a KTM, just like last year.