Policemen with the Bucharest Municipality General Police Directorate (DGPMB) - Precinct 1 were notified on Tuesday that around 11:00hrs, two envelopes that could have suspicious contents have been received by an Embassy located in the District 1, told Agerpres.

Policemen arrived at the scene in order to secure the area, the quoted source shows.

Moreover, pyrotechnic teams were displaced at the scene in order to carry out specific checks.