Emergency ordinance on establishment of Film and Cultural Investment Office adopted by government

The Government adopted on Wednesday the Emergency Ordinance on the establishment of the Film and Cultural Investment Office, as well as on the establishment of institutional measures for the management of the state aid scheme to support film culture and film production in Romania, an instrument to attract investment in the field of audiovisual production.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Culture sent to AGERPRES, the Film and Cultural Investment Office will resume the analysis of the projects submitted, will analyse the audit reports and will settle the payment requests for the projects approved in the 2018 - 2020 sessions.

"It was absolutely necessary to come to the support of the film industry and to honour our promise to restart the engines of an essential cultural sector for Romania. I think it is a vital step we have taken today, in the context where several countries in the region have functional and attractive programmes for producers. The state aid scheme has been, unfairly, in an administrative deadlock since February 2021, and its restart and extension will put our country back on the map of international production destinations, offering the chance for Romanian professionals to return home," said minister of Culture Lucian Romascanu, as quoted in the press release.