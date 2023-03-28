EnergMin Popescu: Romania supports development of civil nuclear programme;decarbonisation without nuclear energy is not possible

Romania supports the development of the civil nuclear programme, because decarbonisation is not possible without nuclear energy, Energy Minister Virgil Popescu stated.

"Today [Tuesday] I am in Brussels, at the Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council meeting. At first light, I attended a meeting with several ministers from the EU countries to discuss the details about the measures to support nuclear energy. Romania supports the development of the civil nuclear programme, because decarbonisation without nuclear energy is not possible. This is why we need cooperation at the level of EU states in order to achieve our goals," the minister wrote on his Facebook page.

According to information on the EC website, EU relevant ministers will try within this meeting to reach a general orientation on the gas and hydrogen package, which will include a proposal for a Directive and a proposal for a Regulation regarding common rules for the domestic gas and hydrogen markets, told Agerpres.

Energy ministers will also try to reach a political agreement on the extension of the Council Regulation on the voluntary reduction of gas demand by 15pct, which would be maintained until March 2024.

Moreover, the ministers will have a first orientation debate on the proposal to revise the EU electricity market configuration. The proposal aims to increase the resilience and stability of the energy market in the EU bloc, protect consumers and companies from short-term electricity price volatility and boost investment in renewable energy.