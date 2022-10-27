EnergMin Popescu: US DoE is considering funding construction of units 3 and 4 at Cernavoda

The US Department of Energy (DOE) is considering funding the construction of units 3 and 4 at the Cernavoda nuclear-power plant, the US Deputy Secretary of Energy David Turk told a meeting with Romanian Energy Minister Virgil Popescu, told Agerpres.

"I had a very good business meeting with David Turk - the US deputy secretary of energy - to discuss the latest developments in the projects provided for under the agreement between the government of Romania and the government of the United States of America regarding co-operation in connection with nuclear-power projects at Cernavoda and in the civil nuclear energy sector in Romania. The American official said that the US DoE (Department of Energy) is considering funding for the construction of units 3 and 4 at Cernavoda, in addition to the financial support we will have from EximBank," Popescu wrote on his Facebook page.

According to the minister, the two also discussed "the SMR project, the current situation in our region, including the energy systems of Ukraine and of Moldova, both affected by Russia's aggressive war."

"We said that Romania supports the two countries and we will continue to do so, and we thank the US for the support provided so far and in the future. Romania and the US have a solid strategic partnership, and energy represents an important component now and in the future," Virgil Popescu also said.