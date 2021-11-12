Energy consumption up 5.6pct in Jan-Sep

Romania's national electricity consumption was 5.6pct higher in the first nine months of the year, compared to the same period last year, reaching 41.4 TWh, according to a statement from the National Institute of Statistics (INS), agerpres reports.

The consumption of the population increased the most, by 7.7pct, followed by the industrial consumption, with an increase of 5pct.

In the same period, the production was 44.5 TWh, higher by 7.8pct. Production in hydropower plants increased the most, 22.6pct, as well as in conventional thermal power plants (9.6pct).On the other hand, the amount of energy generated by wind turbines decreased by 12.8pct, and in photovoltaic power plants by 2.1pct.The main primary energy resources totaled 25.3 million tonnes of oil equivalent, up 2.172 million toe compared to the same period last year.