 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Energy consumption up 5.6pct in Jan-Sep

pixabay
energie solara

Romania's national electricity consumption was 5.6pct higher in the first nine months of the year, compared to the same period last year, reaching 41.4 TWh, according to a statement from the National Institute of Statistics (INS), agerpres reports.

The consumption of the population increased the most, by 7.7pct, followed by the industrial consumption, with an increase of 5pct.

In the same period, the production was 44.5 TWh, higher by 7.8pct. Production in hydropower plants increased the most, 22.6pct, as well as in conventional thermal power plants (9.6pct).

On the other hand, the amount of energy generated by wind turbines decreased by 12.8pct, and in photovoltaic power plants by 2.1pct.

The main primary energy resources totaled 25.3 million tonnes of oil equivalent, up 2.172 million toe compared to the same period last year.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.