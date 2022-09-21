Energy security requires strategic investments and affordable energy prices, president Iohannis says

President Klaus Iohannis said at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday that the current challenges, such as the impact of climate change and the loss of biodiversity, energy insecurity, lack of access to food and education and social inequities, are becoming increasingly serious and require responses and solutions.

"The challenges we face today, such as the impact of climate change and biodiversity loss, energy insecurity, lack of access to food and education and social inequities, are becoming increasingly serious. They require answers and solutions, which our citizens rightly demand. For all these issues, joint action is the only way forward," the president said in his national intervention at the UN General Assembly.

"Energy security is a global concern that requires joint solutions and responsible action. We must combat the use of energy as a tool for blackmail. Energy security requires strategic investments in renewable sources, in nuclear energy - with the implementation of future projects, such as small modular reactors - or in hydrogen. It also requires energy prices that are accessible to our citizens," president Iohannis said.

The president stressed that ensuring energy security is closely correlated with the green transition, for resilient and climate-neutral economies.

"The link between climate change and peace and security should be more prominent in our discussions, including at the Security Council level," the president said.

Klaus Iohannis also pointed out that, despite efforts, the triple crisis of climate change, pollution and biodiversity loss was not managed to overcome.

"All our efforts at the level of the European Union and in coordination with international partners are aimed at identifying and implementing the best solutions to these serious problems," Iohannis said.

He recalled that in two months' time, in Egypt, COP27 will take place, where additional commitments will be needed to achieve climate neutrality, along with the implementation of the decisions already announced.

"Time is running out, and our planet can no longer wait," President Iohannis said.

According to the president, increasing awareness, educating future generations on protecting the environment and combating climate change are of major importance.

"Education is a top priority for Romania and a strategic investment in our future. Therefore, we are looking with hope at the Summit of the Future, which will take place in 2024," he added.

President Iohannis also stressed that using access to food as a weapon and restricting access to food globally is unacceptable.

"In order to support the Ukrainian economy and help manage the global food crisis, Romania has acted on a responsible manner by facilitating the export of over 4 million tons of Ukrainian cereals, which represents 60% of the quantity of cereals exported by Ukraine, through our ports on the Danube and the Black Sea, since the beginning of the crisis. We also appreciate the role of the UN Secretary-General in creating the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which constitutes, as he symbolically defined it, a ray of hope in a world that really needs it," the president said.AGERPRES