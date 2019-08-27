EnergyMin Anton tenders his resignation

Energy Minister Anton Anton, a member of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) tendered his resignation on Monday evening to Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, representatives of the ministry's press office announced.

ALDE Chairman Calin Popescu Tariceanu announced on Monday, after the decision to pull out ALDE of the Government, that the ministers who don't step down from the Gov't will be excluded from the party.On Monday evening, Chairperson of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Viorica Dancila announced that Foreign Affairs Minister Ramona Manescu, endorsed by the ALDE, will remain in the Executive even after ALDE's withdrawal from the Government.Dancila also said that "if other ministers decide this thing [to remain in the Executive], they are to continue their mandate."Another ALDE minister, namely Environment Minister Gratiela Gavrilescu announced on Tuesday that she will tender her resignation after the Government meeting, adding that "life can go on even without the minister office."

AGERPRES