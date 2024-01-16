EnergyMin Burduja says energy security is common good, which requires interconnection, in meeting with US ambassador

The Minister of Energy, Sebastian Burduja, discussed on Tuesday with the US Ambassador to Romania, Kathleen Ann Kavalec, and the US Ambassador to Greece, George James Tsunis, about the importance of energy cooperation and regional interconnectivity.

"Sebastian Burduja, the Minister of Energy, received on Tuesday the visit of Kathleen Ann Kavalec, the US Ambassador to Romania, and George James Tsunis, the US Ambassador to Greece. During the meeting, the importance of energy cooperation and regional interconnectivity was discussed. Among the main topics mentioned in the discussions between the Minister of Energy from Romania and the two ambassadors of the USA are the nuclear energy development, the consolidation of the energy transport infrastructure and the expansion of the production capacities from renewable sources", reads a press release from the Ministry of Energy.

In the context, the Romanian dignitary emphasized that Romania is rapidly expanding its electricity generation capacities, as well as gas exploitations in the Black Sea and intends to expand the production of wind, solar and offshore energy, in order to strengthen its role as a pillar of regional energy security countries.

"Energy security is a common good, which requires interconnection. (...) The European relationship with the American strategic partner remains as close as it has an essential contribution to the consolidation of energy security, a common benefit for the entire region. Romania is rapidly expanding its capacities of electricity generation, as well as gas exploitations in the Black Sea. We intend to expand the production of wind, solar and offshore energy in order to strengthen the role of a pillar of our country's regional energy security. Our strategic partner, the United States of America, is with us, demonstrating the common commitment to prosperity and security in the region," Sebastian Burduja said after the meeting.