Entry denied for 37 foreign citizens in past 24 hours

In the past 24 hours, entry was denied to Romania for 37 foreign citizens, which did not fulfill the conditions set by law, announced on Wednesday the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF), in a release sent to AGERPRES.

Furthermore, exit was not allowed for 11 Romanian citizens for various legal reasons, the IGPF adds.

According to the source, approximately 93,300 persons, Romanian and foreign citizens, with over 32,900 vehicles (of which 17,400 trucks) have conducted control formalities through the border crossing points at the level of the entire country in the past 24 hours. Entering the country were 43,900 persons with 15,000 vehicles, while 49.400 persons were exiting with 17,900 vehicles.

The border with Hungary was crossed by approximately 28,300 persons with 15,300 vehicles (8,000 trucks), of whom 17,000 persons were exiting, using 9,400 vehicles.

In what regards specific activities, in the competence areas - border crossings and the green frontier - border policemen, in the past 24 hours, started proceedings regarding 62 illegal acts (36 felonies and 26 misdemeanors) committed both by Romanian and foreign citizens.

Independently, or in collaboration with other institutions, border policemen discovered undeclared goods (which were to be illegally brought into Romania), which exceeded the admitted customs cap or were suspected of being counterfeit, worth in total 208.100 RON.

The value of fines issued is over 16,700 RON. (1 EUR = 4.9485 RON).