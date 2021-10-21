Entry into Romania denied for 32 foreign citizens in past 24 hours

In the past 24 hours, entry into Romania was denied for 32 foreign citizens, who did not fulfill the conditions set by law, the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs on Thursday, a press release sent to AGERPRES.

Furthermore, exit from Romania was denied for 12 Romanian citizens because of various legal reasons, the source adds.

According to the press release, in the last 24 hours approximately 89,900 people have carried out the verification formalities at border crossings throughout the country, both Romanian and foreign citizens, with over 32,000 means of transportation (of which 13,500 trucks).At the entry points there were approximately 42,800 people with 14,800 means of transportation, and 47,100 people with 17,200 means of transportation were at the exit points.The Hungarian border was crossed by approximately 25,800 people and 13,800 means of transportation (5,400 trucks), of which for the exit points there were approximately 14,800 people with 8,100 means of transportation.