EnviMin Barna Tanczos: Closing 20 infringement procedures, fundamental priority

The year of 2021 should be the year of investments for the environment, water and forests sector, and a fundamental priority is closing the two infringement procedures opened by the European Commission, says the minister of Environment, Waters and Forests, Barna Tanczos.

He summoned the College Session of the Ministry of Environment, Waters and Forests, which reunites dignitaries and directors within the ministry, as well as the leadership of institutions operating beneath the Ministry.

Within the discussions, the daily problems were analyzed, at the level of each sector. Furthermore, the participants presented to the new Minister the priorities the year 2021, the Ministry of Environment posted on Facebook.

"We have a difficult task in the year ahead, there are many shortcomings and the population's expectations are very high, which is why I am counting on each and every one of you to rise to those expectations. Unfortunately, there are no less than 20 infringement procedures initiated by the European Commission against Romania, which are in different phases, regarding which we have the obligation of taking every possible measures in order to close them. They are a fundamental priority and we will all have to work on it, no exception. Also, the year of 2021 should be the year of investments for the environment, waters and forests sectors. We must update and quickly prioritize the investment list, and the priority, will of course be, the projects that foresee reducing greenhouse pollution, reducing air, water and soil pollution, efficient management of waste and combating illegal logging", said Barna Tanczos.