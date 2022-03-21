Environment Minister: Today there is no danger from Ukraine in terms of air quality

At present, there is no influence from the direction of Ukraine towards the northern part of our country in terms of air quality, the Minister of Environment, Waters and Forestry Barna Tanczos underlined on Monday, Agerpres reports.

"Unfortunately, the risk of air pollution, especially on the territory of Ukraine, is imminent, it is very high, due to the bombings that take place there. There was an assessment of Poland, our assessment, made together with European Commission specialists and specialists in Ukraine that today show that there is no danger going towards Romania.We have 24-hour monitoring stations, the values are normal and these increase in certain periods mainly due to the traffic and weather conditions of thermal immersion. At the moment there is no influence from the direction of Ukraine towards the northern part of the country in terms of air quality," the environment minister said at the Parliament Palace, where he attended the governing coalition meeting.He added that the Ministry of Environment is analyzing and making forecasts together with the National Meteorological Agency (ANM), and every morning the situation is assessed."From the reports we have this morning, this certainty continues. Today there is no danger from Ukraine in terms of air quality," he said.Asked about Bulgaria having warned that there were several Ukrainian mines floating in the Black Sea, or if there were any measures for environmental pollution, the minister said there was no official information on the matter yet."Being a war situation, certainly the first measures will be taken by the Ministry of Defence, by the Army. (...) From our point of view, at the moment there is no definite information that there would be such a thing on the Romanian coast. First of all, there is a danger from the point of view of the safety of navigation and only if the Ministry of Defence does not find the solution to remove, to defuse these possible mines, then we can discuss the danger on the environment. I am sure the Ministry of Defence will find the solution," said Barna Tanczos.