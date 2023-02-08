Environment Ministry approves 579 ml RON worth of funding for digitally-operated ecological waste management islands

As many as 167 funding applications were approved in the call for projects for the construction of digitally-operated ecological waste management islands through the 2020 - 2026 National Recovery and Resilience Plan, the Ministry of the Environment, Water and Forestry announced on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, Romanian local public authorities submitted 169 funding applications within the call for funding that ran from September 15 to November 24, 2022 with a financial allocation of 1.28 billion RON. Of these, 167 funding requests were approved for a total of 8,395 digitized ecological islands worth a combined 579 million RON.

The authorities estimate that the financing contracts for this sub-investment will be signed by the end of February.

Following the implementation of this program, at least 7,000 digitally-operated ecological islands will be created and rendered operational by September 30, 2024, and at least 13,752 by June 30, 2026.

The maximum eligible value of the project corresponds to an eligible unit cost as follows: above-ground multiple-container islands - 10,000 euros in allocation per island, VAT excluded; above-ground islands with individual containers - 19,000 euros in allocation per island, VAT excluded; underground islands with individual containers - 50,000 euros in allocation per island, VAT excluded. AGERPRES