EnvMin Alexe: Expansion of the natural gas network reduces pressure on forests of Romania

Minister of Environment, Waters and Forestry Costel Alexe declared on Sunday in Iasi that the expansion of the natural gas network in Romania is a necessity for the population, but, at the same time, "reduces the pressure on the forests of Romania".

He stated, in a press conference attended by MEP Siegfried Muresan that Romania needs resources from the European Union budget to increase the degree of connection of households to the gas network."Because we are in Iasi County, where we have real problems today in supplying homes with natural gas, we hope, Mr. Siegfried Muresan, that in the next financial year, in addition to the 900 million euros, Romania will benefit from resources for expansion and upgrade of natural gas networks. I, as minister of environment, am even happier because we are reducing the pressure on Romania's forests, and our county, like the rest of Moldova, has this problem. As you know, compared to other European states, Romania with 36% degree of connection, is far below Hungary, which is at 90%, or the Republic of Moldova, which is at 76%", Alexe also stated.