EPP summit in Sibiu, with Iohannis, Merkel, heads of European Council, EC, EP among guests

Heads of state and gov't, EPP parties' leaders, presidents of the European Council Donald Tusk, of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, and of the European Parliament, Antonio Tajani, are invited to attend the European People's Party summit due in Sibiu on 9 May, ahead of the EU Summit, hosted by President Klaus Iohannis, a release by the National Liberal Party (PNL) sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday reads.

The EPP meeting will take place at the Astra National Museum Complex, the agenda's main topic being the preparation of the Informal Meeting of the heads of state and gov't that is due on the same day, in central Sibiu.The EPP summit will be hosted by the party's Chair Joseph Daul, the event being to be attended by the EPP Group President with the European Parliament and the EPP candidate for the position of the EC's head, Manfred Weber, the PNL leader Ludovic Orban, and the EPP Secretary General, Antonio Lopez-Isturiz.Invited to participate in the meeting were President Klaus Iohannis, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Cyprus' President Nicos Anastasiades, Bulgarian Prime minister Boiko Borissov, Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, and Irish Prime minister Leo Varadkar.