Eugen Caragui, Robert Fus, hurried to hospital after accident in Transilvania Rally

The crew with the number 13, consisting of Eugen Caragui and Robert Fus (Peugeot 208 R2), was involved in an accident during the special event with number 5, on Saturday, at the Transylvania Rally, which takes place in western Cluj County, being the fifth stage of the Betano National Rally Championship.

'In position number 18 before the event, the competition car of the about-mentioned crew came out into the scenery, hitting a tree. Both athletes are conscious and outside any danger of worsening health, complaining only of chest pain, but were transported to the hospital with a B1 SMURD (Mobile Emergency, Resuscitation and Extrication Service) ambulance with a physician, for further investigation,'' the Romanian Sports Automobile Federation announced on Instagram.Events number 5 and 6 have been cancelled following the incident, and the rally will continue with event 7, on Dangau.On Saturday morning, in the first special event of the day, the Alexandru Pitigoi/Anton Avram crew (Porsche 911 GT3 CUP) was forced to abandon, and the special event number four was cancelled.