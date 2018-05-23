Euro trades at 4.6292 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.62921 US dollar USD 3.95021 Swiss franc CHF 3.98691 British pound GBP 5.2748100 Japanese yen JPY 3.60461 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23421 Russian rouble RUB 0.06411 new Turkish lira TRY 0.81261 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.61851 gram of gold XAU 164.54891 SDR XDR 5.6028The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.