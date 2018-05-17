Euro trades at 4.6296 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Thursday by the banks authorized to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.62961 US dollar USD 3.92291 Swiss franc CHF 3.91261 British pound GBP 5.2964100 Japanese yen JPY 3.54301 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23721 Russian rouble RUB 0.06341 new Turkish lira TRY 0.88251 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.61601 gram of gold XAU 162.44351 SDR XDR 5.5791The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.