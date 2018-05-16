Euro trades at 4.6338 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorized to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.63381 US dollar USD 3.92511 Swiss franc CHF 3.92331 British pound GBP 5.2897100 Japanese yen JPY 3.56311 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23491 Russian rouble RUB 0.06271 new Turkish lira TRY 0.87241 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.61581 gram of gold XAU 162.93281 SDR XDR 5.5835The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.