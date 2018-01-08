Euro trades at 4.6348 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.63481 US dollar USD 3.85981 Swiss franc CHF 3.95041 British pound GBP 5.2288100 Japanese yen JPY 3.41311 Moldovan leu MDL 0.22491 Russian rouble RUB 0.06771 new Turkish lira TRY 1.03041 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.59401 gram of gold XAU 163.91721 SDR XDR 5.5005The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.

AGERPRES .