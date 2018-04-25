Euro trades at 4.6490 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Thursday by the banks authorized to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.64901 US dollar USD 3.81601 Swiss franc CHF 3.88081 British pound GBP 5.3189100 Japanese yen JPY 3.49221 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23051 Russian rouble RUB 0.06091 new Turkish lira TRY 0.93901 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.60341 gram of gold XAU 162.40081 SDR XDR 5.5073The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries. AGERPRES