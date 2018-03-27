Euro trades at 4.6557 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.65571 US dollar USD 3.75761 Swiss franc CHF 3.95201 British pound GBP 5.3217100 Japanese yen JPY 3.55651 Moldovan leu MDL 0.22751 Russian rouble RUB 0.06531 new Turkish lira TRY 0.93861 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.59741 gram of gold XAU 161.89471 SDR XDR 5.4776The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.

AGERPRES .