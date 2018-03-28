Euro trades at 4.6569 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Thursday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.65691 US dollar USD 3.78191 Swiss franc CHF 3.94941 British pound GBP 5.3210100 Japanese yen JPY 3.54761 Moldovan leu MDL 0.22811 Russian rouble RUB 0.06551 new Turkish lira TRY 0.94491 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.60151 gram of gold XAU 161.801861 SDR XDR 5.4954The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.

