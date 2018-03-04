Euro trades at 4.6598 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.65981 US dollar USD 3.78291 Swiss franc CHF 4.03991 British pound GBP 5.2293100 Japanese yen JPY 3.58281 Moldovan leu MDL 0.22681 Russian rouble RUB 0.06641 new Turkish lira TRY 0.99011 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.59671 gram of gold XAU 161.30461 SDR XDR 5.4885The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.

