Euro trades at 4.6606 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.66061 US dollar USD 3.78861 Swiss franc CHF 3.89021 British pound GBP 5.3294100 Japanese yen JPY 3.51881 Moldovan leu MDL 0.22941 Russian rouble RUB 0.06171 new Turkish lira TRY 0.93901 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.60211 gram of gold XAU 163.24211 SDR XDR 5.4986The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.

AGERPRES .