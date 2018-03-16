Euro trades at 4.6646 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.66461 US dollar USD 3.78331 Swiss franc CHF 3.98601 British pound GBP 5.2815100 Japanese yen JPY 3.57961 Moldovan leu MDL 0.22841 Russian rouble RUB 0.06571 new Turkish lira TRY 0.96701 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.59811 gram of gold XAU 160.66171 SDR XDR 5.4961The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.

AGERPRES .