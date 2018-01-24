Euro trades at 4.6665 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Thursday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.66651 US dollar USD 3.75951 Swiss franc CHF 3.99141 British pound GBP 5.3626100 Japanese yen JPY 3.44671 Moldovan leu MDL 0.22481 Russian rouble RUB 0.06741 new Turkish lira TRY 1.00311 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.59491 gram of gold XAU 164.36471 SDR XDR 5.4708The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.

AGERPRES .