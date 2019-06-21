Euro trades at 4.7233 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.72331 US dollar USD 4.17951 Swiss franc CHF 4.25221 British pound GBP 5.2928100 Japanese yen JPY 3.88681 Moldovan leu MDL 0.22941 Russian rouble RUB 0.06621 new Turkish lira TRY 0.71891 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.60781 gram of gold XAU 186.56241 SDR XDR 5.7970The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.