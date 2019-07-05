Euro trades at 4.7245 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.72451 US dollar USD 4.19511 Swiss franc CHF 4.24851 British pound GBP 5.2652100 Japanese yen JPY 3.88351 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23321 Russian rouble RUB 0.06601 new Turkish lira TRY 0.74561 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.61011 gram of gold XAU 190.75881 SDR XDR 5.8061The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.