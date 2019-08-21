Euro trades at 4.7274 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.72741 US dollar USD 4.26011 Swiss franc CHF 4.34601 British pound GBP 5.1683100 Japanese yen JPY 4.00031 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24071 Russian rouble RUB 0.06451 new Turkish lira TRY 0.74491 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.60301 gram of gold XAU 205.37801 SDR XDR 5.8434The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.