Euro trades at 4.7277

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Thursday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.72771 US dollar USD 4.26881 Swiss franc CHF 4.34031 British pound GBP 5.2067100 Japanese yen JPY 4.01831 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23801 Russian rouble RUB 0.06401 new Turkish lira TRY 0.73251 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.59711 gram of gold XAU 211.13121 SDR XDR 5.8480The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.