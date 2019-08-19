Euro trades at 4.7284 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.72841 US dollar USD 4.25751 Swiss franc CHF 4.34941 British pound GBP 5.1609100 Japanese yen JPY 3.99531 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24321 Russian rouble RUB 0.06371 new Turkish lira TRY 0.76171 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.60411 gram of gold XAU 205.10291 SDR XDR 5.8422The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.