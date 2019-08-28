Euro trades at 4.7305

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.73051 US dollar USD 4.26381 Swiss franc CHF 4.34251 British pound GBP 5.2078100 Japanese yen JPY 4.03081 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23861 Russian rouble RUB 0.06381 new Turkish lira TRY 0.73551 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.59521 gram of gold XAU 211.53921 SDR XDR 5.8460The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.