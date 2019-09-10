Euro trades at 4.7318 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.73181 US dollar USD 4.28431 Swiss franc CHF 4.32821 British pound GBP 5.2816100 Japanese yen JPY 3.99291 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24031 Russian rouble RUB 0.06541 new Turkish lira TRY 0.74241 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.60301 gram of gold XAU 205.94111 SDR XDR 5.8682The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.