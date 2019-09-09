Euro trades at 4.7320 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.73201 US dollar USD 4.28621 Swiss franc CHF 4.32961 British pound GBP 5.2931100 Japanese yen JPY 4.00411 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23951 Russian rouble RUB 0.06541 new Turkish lira TRY 0.74681 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.60141 gram of gold XAU 207.99681 SDR XDR 5.8700The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.