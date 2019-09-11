Euro trades at 4.7340 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.73401 US dollar USD 4.29331 Swiss franc CHF 4.32311 British pound GBP 5.3093100 Japanese yen JPY 3.98671 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24081 Russian rouble RUB 0.06561 new Turkish lira TRY 0.74281 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.60341 gram of gold XAU 206.10381 SDR XDR 5.8761The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.