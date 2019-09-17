Euro trades at 4.7352 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.73521 US dollar USD 4.29791 Swiss franc CHF 4.32261 British pound GBP 5.3288100 Japanese yen JPY 3.97231 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24161 Russian rouble RUB 0.06701 new Turkish lira TRY 0.74911 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.60571 gram of gold XAU 207.12201 SDR XDR 5.8817The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.