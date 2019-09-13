Euro trades at 4.7354 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.73541 US dollar USD 4.26541 Swiss franc CHF 4.32121 British pound GBP 5.3123100 Japanese yen JPY 3.94931 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24261 Russian rouble RUB 0.06641 new Turkish lira TRY 0.75191 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.60251 gram of gold XAU 206.56131 SDR XDR 5.8554The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.