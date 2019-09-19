Euro trades at 4.7415 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Thursday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.74151 US dollar USD 4.28461 Swiss franc CHF 4.32361 British pound GBP 5.3458100 Japanese yen JPY 3.96631 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24281 Russian rouble RUB 0.06681 new Turkish lira TRY 0.74981 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.60381 gram of gold XAU 206.22761 SDR XDR 5.8752The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.