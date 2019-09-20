Euro trades at 4.7432 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.74321 US dollar USD 4.29211 Swiss franc CHF 4.33191 British pound GBP 5.3799100 Japanese yen JPY 3.97471 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24281 Russian rouble RUB 0.06731 new Turkish lira TRY 0.75321 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.60561 gram of gold XAU 207.52911 SDR XDR 5.8861The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.