Euro trades at 4.7460 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Thursday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.74601 US dollar USD 4.31181 Swiss franc CHF 4.36671 British pound GBP 5.3443100 Japanese yen JPY 4.03471 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24291 Russian rouble RUB 0.06751 new Turkish lira TRY 0.76341 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.60881 gram of gold XAU 210.48061 SDR XDR 5.9233The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.