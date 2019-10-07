Euro trades at 4.7472 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.74721 US dollar USD 4.32681 Swiss franc CHF 4.35421 British pound GBP 5.3220100 Japanese yen JPY 4.05001 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24391 Russian rouble RUB 0.06671 new Turkish lira TRY 0.75351 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.60931 gram of gold XAU 209.01751 SDR XDR 5.9115The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.